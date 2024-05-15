‘Aunty’ hailed for stopping dhol player making woman sit on drum. NGO founder shares video

A video of a dhol player lifting a woman and making her sit on the drum he is playing has gone viral. The clip, shared by an NGO founder for children and women welfare, also shows an elderly woman promptly stopping the man and shielding the woman. The image, taken from a viral video, shows a dhol player lifting a woman. (X/@divya_gandotra)

Divya Gandotra Tandon shared the video on X and wrote, “Who asked the dhol player to lift that lady? Everyone seemed to be in a joyful mood and didn't want to spoil it, but it's good that the aunty took a stand and said no to the dhol player.”

In the video, a woman is seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Within moments, the dhol player lifts her by waist and makes her sit on the drum. An elderly woman standing beside quickly reacts and pulls the woman towards her. Towards the end, another man comes in and gestures to the dhol player not to repeat the same thing.

Take a look at the viral video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has collected over one million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has accumulated several comments. While many slammed the dhol player and praised the elderly woman, others argued by saying that the woman in question didn’t react so the situation may not be what it seems.

What did X users say about this video of the dhol player?

“Nice to see few people taking stand rather than be a mute spectator,” posted an X user.

“It’s a Sexual harassment. Someone has to file a complaint against this creep,” demanded another.

“Yes, these guys should be stopped.... totally sleazy move,” expressed a third.

“Respect for aunty,” praised a fourth, the same sentiment was echoed by a few others too.

“In the same video, you can clearly see she isn't resisting and is showing signs of acceptance. Who are you to accuse someone and victimise them?” asked a fifth.

“Seems like she was fine with that,” joined a sixth.

“It honestly seems the girl was ready to be lifted. I can't think dhol vala just picked her without asking her first,” wrote a seventh.