Australian cricket legend Brett Lee relocates to Dubai: ‘There’s just something about Dubai’

Brett Lee, the cricket legend from Australia, recently shared that he will now be calling Dubai his home. Though grateful for the life he had built in Australia, the cricketer in an Instagram post explained why he chose to become a Dubai resident. Brett Lee in Dubai with his family. (Instagram/@brettlee_58)

“What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger... Dubai is now home. New opportunities, great people, plenty of family time and a lifestyle that’s pretty hard to beat. We’ve honestly loved every minute of it,” Brett Lee wrote.

“The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it. We’ll always be proud to call Australia home and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built there. That will never change. But there’s just something about Dubai. The energy, the ambition, the way anything feels possible,” he explained.

The cricketer further added, “It’s only been a short time, but we’re really proud to call this place home for our next chapter. If you’ve ever thought about coming here, even just once, I promise you it won’t disappoint. Grateful for what’s been and excited for what’s ahead.”

He concluded the post with a series of pictures and videos.