Australian woman on trip to India shares what it's like to date men in Mumbai: 'What they see in films'

An Australian woman on a trip to India has shared what it's like to date in a different country. Bree Steele, a podcast producer, has been travelling across India since 2023, and has been in the news for her takes on how living in India is different from Australia. In a series of videos on her Instagram, Bree Steele explored the "dating scene" in India. (Instagram/@breesteele.mp3)

In a series of videos on her Instagram, she explored the "dating scene" in India. In one of the videos, she asks her Indian followers how dating works in the country.

"Its very different to Australia. Men there don't know how to flirt and usually just engage in banter, which is just being mean. In India, every one is so nice to you. But it seems to move very fast here. I was at a party the other day and this guy was flirting with me and out of nowhere he held my hand. That does not happen in Australia," she said.

Take a look at the video here:

She also shared her experience of attending a dating event in Mumbai. She said the event felt like a "school disco" as for the first hour or so, the women only spoke to the women and the men only spoke to one another.

After returning from the event, she shared her thoughts about how she thought dating culture in India appears to be influenced by movies.

"Dating in India feels like everyone based how they act on the films they watch. My understanding is that our generation of Indians are the first in history who can date casually. Up until now I am sure its only been arranged marriages," she said in the video. (Also read: AI dating no longer a far-fetched reality, thanks to this Japanese startup. All you need to know)

Watch her video on dating in India here:

Contrasting it to dating back in Australia, she said that the West has had a culture of dating that has been built over generations. "In the west, for my parents and grandparents, dating is in our culture. We are told stories about it and we learn sex education in school. I feel like that's not happening here and everyone is basing it off of what they see in films because its not part of the culture here yet," she theorised. (Also read: New York entrepreneur reveals dark hobby on dating app: ‘Work as executioner in Saudi Arabia’)