Auto driver's knowledge on European nations, Presidents, and Prime Ministers surprises netizens

There are many times when we are stuck in traffic for hours, and there is no space to move a vehicle. Many may resort to music or talking to a friend during these times. But, in a recent turn of events, when Instagram user Rajiv Krishna was stuck in traffic for an hour, he had the most memorable ride with his auto driver.

In a post shared on Krishna's Instagram, he wrote, "I was stuck in one of Mumbai's infamous traffic jams where Google Maps was telling me that it would take close to an hour to cover the last 3 km. Just as I was contemplating exiting the rickshaw and walking the rest of the way, the driver sensed the mood and started engaging me in a conversation. He started by asking which countries I've been to. I decided to humor him and named a few places. He claimed to know the names of all 44 countries in the European continent and then promptly proceeded to prove it by rattling off 44 names in near alphabetical order."

Not only this, Krishna further revealed that the auto driver even knew the names of the prominent Presidents and Prime Ministers of various continents.

The auto driver belonged to Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, and was able to name all 35 districts of his home state. They even discussed demonetisation, the 2G scandal, and the Panama papers.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 38,000 times and has several comments as well.

One Instagram user wrote, " loved the way you worded the story. This video and your caption both warmed my heart. " A second person wrote, "How lovely to have been able to pass through a fascinating person like Ramdev. " A third person wrote, "Moments like these really humble us, the education we take for granted is a privilege that most others can only dream of."