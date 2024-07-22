Auto driver uses KBC-style question to highlight ‘honking hurts’: ‘Traffic me horn bajane se kya hota hai?’

An auto driver who was frustrated by the incessant honking on congested roads took it upon himself to curb noise pollution. Instead of resorting to angry gestures or verbal confrontations, he took a creative route. The driver had a thought-provoking question printed on the back of his auto in the style of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). With four potential answers, the question aimed to make drivers pause and consider the pointlessness of honking in traffic, which will eventually lead to a quieter commute. The auto has the message "honking hurts" printed on its back. (Instagram/UPSC World official)

The picture was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Autowala got no chill.” The picture says “honking hurts”, which follows a question with four options. The question reads, “Traffic me horn bajane se kya hota hai [What happens when you honk]?”

The four options are: “Light jaldi green hoti hai [Traffic light turns green faster],” “sadak chaudi ho jati hai [Road becomes wider],” “Gaadi udne lagti hai [The car starts to fly],” “kuch nahi [nothing].”

“Respect for that auto driver,” posted an Instagram user.

Another joked, “Option E: Samne gaadi vale ko gussa aata hai [The driver in front gets angry].”

“The autowala we all need,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “This is the sense of humour one craves for.”

“Epic. What a creativity,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I am taking a lifeline,” referring to an option on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).