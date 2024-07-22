Indian broom with ‘nutrition facts’ printed on it goes viral: ‘Melts 150 calories in one blow’

A Reddit user recently caused a laughter riot online after he posted a photo of an Indian broom, or ‘jhaadu,’ with a ‘nutrition label’ on it. The image, which has since gone viral, shows the cleaning tool adorned with details about calories, fat content, and other nutritional information typically found on food packaging. The picture shows 'nutrition facts' on broom packaging. (Reddit/@indiameme)

The picture was shared on Reddit by user “Live-Bird8999” on the platform’s “indiameme” subreddit. The packaging has nutritional value - right from calories to dietary fibre. It also has ingredients listed, which include yellow stoneground corn, canola oil, salt, and a trace of lime.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

The Reddit post, since being shared, has accumulated over 800 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Best diet for weight loss,” said an individual.

Another added, “15 servings per container.”

“This is how much calories you lose upon losing it,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “The more you read it, the funnier it gets.”

“It melts 150 calories in one blow,” joked a fifth.

One user jokingly asked the original poster, “Tune bachpan me khaaye nahi [Didn’t you have it in your childhood]?”

“Aab pata chala mummy kyu marti thi isse [Now I understand why mom used to hit with this],” another joined.

“Me looking at that 1g of protein,” referring to the amount of protein mentioned on the label.

Yet another Reddit user, who found it relatable, said, “Relatable, roz ma se khata hun [Relatable, I get it every day by mom].”