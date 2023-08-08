Baby buffalo charges at elephant, mama runs behind to stop it

A sweet video of an elephant's reaction to a baby buffalo charging at it has won people over. The video captures this hilarious scene from the wild where a gentle giant is seen slowly backing away from a tiny buffalo, trying to show its might. The image shows a baby buffalo charging towards an elephant. (YouTube/@Latestsightings)

Originally posted on the YouTube channel of the organisation Latest Sightings a few years ago, the video has recently created a chatter after making its way onto Reddit. The caption of the YouTube video explains that the scene was recorded by an individual named Andrew Cohen at the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The organisation also shared more about the background of the video in Cohen’s own words.

“We were going for our late afternoon drive while taking it very slowly when we came up to a reservoir and decided to stop and watch for a while. We saw a buffalo cow walking out from behind the bush towards the waterhole, and in tow was her brand new little calf following diligently behind her. We then noticed the ellie [Elephant] coming from the left-hand side towards the mom and baby buffalo. It seemed as if he wanted to interact with them both, but this baby wasn’t having any of it! As soon as the young buffalo caught a glimpse of the elephant, he charged towards him and had the ellie pedalling backward and trumpeting,” he explained.

He added that initially, he thought the baby would get hurt, however, the gentle giant simply started moving backward as if not to hurt the little calf. On Reddit, the video is shared with a caption that reads, “Bold baby water buffalo charges an elephant”.

Take a look at this video of an interaction between a baby buffalo and an elephant:

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Also Read: Baby elephant gets jealous as his keeper pets another one

How did Reddit users react to this video of an elephant and a baby buffalo?

“I’ve never seen an elephant trot backwards before!” posted a Reddit user. “Me neither!! Very smoothly done for such a large animal. I'm telling myself the elephant didn't want to hurt the youngin,” shared another. “Definitely didn't want to hurt it. Incredible animals. Could easily kick that little thing and end it, but knows it's not a threat and likely that it's a baby,” expressed a third. “‘Oh dear, I am being pursued most relentlessly, whatever shall I do?’ Meanwhile, the mother is desperately trying to rein in her bombastic child, who is probably breaking every social norm of the jungle,” commented a fourth. “That elephant has a gentle soul!” wrote a fifth.