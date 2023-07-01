Baby elephant gets jealous as his keeper pets another one

You may have seen videos of cats or dogs getting jealous if their humans end up showering another kitty or doggo with love. However, have you ever seen a baby elephant do just that? A video shared on Twitter shows how an elephant named Mwinzi got super jealous when another elephant received some love-filled pets from his keeper. The image shows a baby elephant getting jealous. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

The video is posted on the official Twitter page of Sheldrick Trust. It is a Kenya-based organisation that works towards the rescue and rehabilitation of elephants. They house several orphaned elephants until they get ready to be released into the world. Among them is the cute little one named Mwinzi.

What does the video show?

The video shows the keeper named Justus petting a baby elephant. Within moments, Mwinzi appears. At first, he uses his trunk and tries to stop Justus from petting the other elephant. When that fails, he pushes away the other elephant.

“Wait for it…. Mwinzi loves his adopted 'mum' so much he gets jealous if he has to share Keeper Justus with the other orphans. It seems babies get somewhat possessive with their mothers in the animal kingdom too,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video of the jealous elephant:

The video was shared on June 29. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated close to 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 2,900 likes. Twitter users shared various comments while reacting to the video.

Check out how Twitter users reacted to the video of the jealous elephant:

“Oh, Mwinzi, there is plenty of love. There's no need to be so upset and jealous,” posted a Twitter user. “Look at those little tusks coming in!” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third. “Mwinzi, really?!” commented a fourth. “Oh Mwini. It's ok! Play nice, it's nice to share,” wrote a fifth.