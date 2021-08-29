Elephant’s ‘favourite’ game with a water filled bucket is too cute to handle

The Internet is a treasure trove of those videos that have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And, if you’re looking for something to make you smile, this video on Twitter is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video shows a little baby elephant playing its ‘favourite’ game. The video is so adorable that you may end up watching it on loop.

“A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you with a smile:

A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery: https://t.co/LjdoYKJWCu pic.twitter.com/z2AC1zUOmW — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 28, 2021

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated comments from netizens.

“Knocking it over provides a mud bath,” shared a Twitter user. “How about a giant ball to play with?! Horses love it as well,” suggested another. “That’s my girl,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

