Baby giraffe tries to take its first steps. Watch

Are you having a bad day? Well, watching a cute animal video can surely bring a smile to your face. And if you are in search of something just like that, you cannot miss on this clip of a baby giraffe trying to take its first steps. Chances are, this video will make you say aww. Baby giraffe taking its first steps.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The video was shared on Twitter page @buitengebieden. In the post's caption, they wrote, "First steps of a baby giraffe." The clip begins to show a baby giraffe trying to get up. As it tries to walk it constantly slips down. However, the young giraffe doesn't give up and continues to practice its walk.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.5 million times and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "So determined." Another person added, "Oh! But so adorable!" A third posted, "First step very difficult." "But…eventually…becomes one of the most graceful creatures on the planet," expressed a fourth. What do you think about this video?