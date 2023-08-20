News / Trending / Baby rhino sticks close to her keeper. Watch heartwarming video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 20, 2023 02:02 PM IST

A video of a baby rhino called Raha is winning people's hearts on Instagram. A team rescued the little one wandering alone in the wild.

A video of a baby rhino has turned into a source of joy for people on social media. Shared on X (formally known as Twitter) by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the cute video captures the little one staying close to its keeper.

The image shows a baby rhino following the man who takes care of her. (X/@SheldrickTrust)
“Walk with a baby rhino. Blanket-clad orphaned black rhino Raha is never more than a few paces away from her surrogate ‘mother’ as she toddles about in the bush,” the trust wrote as they shared the video.

About the baby rhino:

The little one is named Raha, meaning joy in the Swahili language. She was discovered by a team of the trust wandering along. At present, the keepers at Sheldrick are taking care of Raha until she is old enough to be rehabilitated in the wild.

Take a look at this super sweet video of the baby rhino:

Since being posted on August 19, the video has accumulated close to 62,000 views and counting. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 3,900 likes. People shared love-filled comments to show their reactions to the video. While some expressed their love for the baby rhino, others thanked the keeper for caring for the little one.

How did X users react to this video of the baby rhino?

“Hard to believe how small she is and how big she'll get!” posted an X user. “Sweet baby Raha,” joined another. “Sweet, precious baby,” added a third. “Raha is adorable, thank you for being her surrogate mother and all the keepers taking care for all these babies, you are making such a difference,” shared a fourth. “My joy! My Raha! The keeper is so lucky, how special to be able to say I helped raise an orphaned black rhino. She is clearly attached, following mom around the bush, nice and warm with her blanket and safe! Totally focused,” wrote a fifth.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
