Bangladeshi singer delights netizens with Bengali twist to Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’

A video of a Bangladesh-based singer crooning a Hindi song has been doing the rounds on social media and winning people’s hearts. What’s more, he adds Bengali verses while singing the song. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the singer singing Anuv Jain’s Husn. Many have reacted to the video saying that they ‘love it’ and it has ‘made their day’. The video that captures the Bangladeshi artist singing Anuv Jain's song was shared on Instagram. It has clocked lakhs of views. (Instagram/@ariyan_10)

The video was shared by artist Ariyan on Instagram with the caption, “Husn in Bangla?!” It opens to show Ariyan saying, “Hey! What if I wrote this song [Husn by Anuv Jain] but in Bangla.” As the video progresses, he can be seen strumming his guitar. After singing a few lines in Hindi, he effortlessly switches to the lines that he had composed in Bengali.

The video was shared five days ago on Instagram. It has since collected over seven lakh views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“Your voice is just wow. I have no words to praise your voice. Keep it up bro,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is unpredictable. Love this from Kolkata.”

“This is amazing,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Love it. OMG!”

“Your voice & the Bengali lyrics,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Best best!”

“Lots of love from Bengal. Your voice really made my day!” wrote a seventh.

About Anuv Jain’s song Husn

Anuv Jain’s song Husn, which partly talks about unrequited love, was released on November 30, 2023. It is currently trending at number 42 in the ‘Top 100 Music Videos India’ category on YouTube.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Anuv Jain explained his creation, “Husn is actually about a situationships. It has become very common nowadays and there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just that at certain times some people might not be okay with situationships or be confused about them. Hain saath par, hain saath naa bhi--are we together in this or are we not, the song talks about it.”

“The song is about a friend. It’s written for that friend who is close to me. I can’t disclose more. It’s something that the person has literally told me and I have used it in my song,” Jain added.