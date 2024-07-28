Bangladeshi YouTuber's guide to illegal entry into India goes viral, sparks outrage

A Bangladeshi YouTuber who goes by "DH Travelling Info" has raised concerns on social media after an old video of him explaining how to enter India illegally went viral. In the controversial video, the man tells people that they do not require any documentation, visa, or passport to enter India from Bangladesh. The YouTuber showed tunnels in his video through which one can enter into India from Bangladesh.

In his video, the man shows himself standing in Sunamganj District, located in the Sylhet division of Bangladesh, which is an entry point in India. He then shows a road that leads to India and also reveals that people who choose to take this route will have to face consequences, such as the blunt of BSF officers. (Also Read: No nationwide data on illegal immigrants: Centre tells SC)

As the video goes on, he shows the BSF's camp in India and then presents a few tunnels through which one can enter inside the country. In the end, he warns people not to enter the country illegally and tarnish the name of Bangladesh.

Watch the video here:

This video has been doing rounds on the Internet. Since being posted on Instagram, it has garnered more than two lakh views. The share also has over 7,000 likes and numerous comments. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and raised their concerns over the border issue.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Instagram user Aparajita Deshpande wrote, "Is BSF sleeping on this? If a YouTuber knows the way, then everyone knows. So what is BSF doing all this time at the border!?"

Another Instagram user, Panchi, commented, "Yes, they don't need visas or passports. Once they cross the tunnel, PAN cards and Aadhar cards are sold on the bay. Come, collect and do your voting duty."

"It is good that he showed it, now we can reinforce these positions," posted user Amir Raza Khan.