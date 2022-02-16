Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69, Tweeple pay tribute to ‘Disco King’

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on February 16 at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues in a Mumbai hospital. Bappi Lahiri was known as the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s for composing songs for popular films like Disco Dancer, Namak Halal and Dance Dance. Twitter erupted with grief and tributes for the legendary music composer who was fondly known as Bappi Da.

Many took to Twitter to pay homage to the Disco King of Bollywood. In fact, the hashtags #BappiLahiri and “Disco Dancer” are also trending on Twitter. Below are some of the tributes that people paid on Twitter:

This Twitter user shared an image of the legendary singer and wrote how he will always be in their hearts.

Rip Legend #BappiLahiri ji you will be always in our hearts. 💔 pic.twitter.com/cKHy59qWtd — Deep_Samantha (@SammuSuperFan) February 16, 2022

This individual called him “India’s first rockstar,” while sharing this post:

#BappiLahiriHe was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly…



“Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…”



Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…🙏🖤



#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/1tpax31dKP — gajendra kavia (@gajendrakavia) February 16, 2022

Here are some more tweets:

The King of Indian Disco, some of the most memorable "inspired" music is gone at 69.

He also produced the first album I loved in my childhood.

Good Bye #BappiLahiri.https://t.co/0Wy77MEIRv pic.twitter.com/1VewHMrAkm — Happy Nagashetti 🌍 (@fatopiniatedguy) February 16, 2022

Alas!! We've lost another legend Music Director- Singer in a quick succession. The Disco King left us at just 69!! We'll miss you Bappi Da. You will be in our hearts forever...#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/ELFW168pQZ — Satyaki Kanjilal (@Satyaki_Kanji) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri started his career in 1972 and the singer-composer’s first big Bollywood hit score was for Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmee. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

So, what are some of your memories of the songs sung or composed by the legendary singer-composer?