Barista records himself giving out Puppuccinos to dogs. Watch wholesome video

If you love watching dog videos to uplift your mood, then here is a video that may make you very happy. It is a clip that showcases a barista giving out Puppuccinos to dogs and the reactions of the furry creatures to the delicious dish.

Instagram user Graham who bio says he loves to “give out pup cups” posted the video. “Giving all the sweet angel faces a little treat! This blew up on my TikTok so wanted to share it on my Instagram too! Enjoy little buddies,” he posted along with the video. The clip shows the different dogs happily taking bites out of the pup cups (Puppuccinos) that Graham is holding.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 1,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“The last one said “I’ll take it from here.” Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute!!!!” commented another. “Just saw this on another acct. This is so sweet. Having 3 pups of my own, nice to know for some barista, it brings as much joy as it does to see our pups so happy. You're a sweetheart,” posted a third. “You have a dream job,” expressed a fourth. “These are amazing. I wanna see more!!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?