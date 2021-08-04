Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

In a surprising incident, a bear was caught on camera opening the door of a car to look inside the vehicle. The incident was recorded at Sierra County Courthouse in Downville, California. A video of the bear was shared on Facebook by Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

Incidentally, the vehicle that the bear broke into belongs to one of the officers of the Sheriff’s office according to the caption shared by the department alongside the video. The CCTV footage shows the bear walking towards the car and opening the unlocked back door of the car to search for something inside. “A local Downville bear decided to check out a Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Communication/Correction Officer’s vehicle parked in the Sierra County Courthouse parking lot. Thankfully, this bear found nothing of interest. The next morning, when the officer got in her car to go home, she was puzzled to notice the door ajar light illuminated. She confirmed the rear passenger door was not fully latched; knowing the door had not been ajar when she went to work the previous evening, she took a look through the security footage and discovered the culprit. We wanted to share the laugh with you,” reads a part of the caption.

The post concludes with an advisory message. “Please don’t forget to lock your doors and secure/remove anything that may attract our bears!” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 2, the clip has garnered over 3,600 views and several reactions. The clip left many surprised. While many heaved a sigh of relief that the bear was not trapped inside the car, others shared cross remarks about the owner of the car for not locking their car properly.

“Good thing that the door didn’t shut on the bear!” wrote a Facebook user. “I can’t bear to watch!” commented another. “Good thing there was no food in the car,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this incident?