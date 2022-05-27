Bearded dragon’s head gets stuck in ‘SpongeBob’ toy, vets come to its rescue

Pets often land up in sticky situations and need some extra help to get out of the tough spot. Just like this bearded dragon that got its head stuck inside a SpongeBob Squarepants toy. Thankfully, some veterinarians came to its rescue and helped the bearded dragon go back home safe and sound.

The New England Animal Medical Center shared a post detailing the bearded dragon’s predicament along with some pictures. “This is the cutest emergency we’ve ever had! Randy, the bearded dragon, tried to visit SpongeBob Square Pants yesterday and ended up in the ER,” they wrote in their Facebook post. “We’re not laughing at you Randy, we are laughing with you,” they wrote further.

Pictures shared in the post show Randy sitting in a box with its head stuck inside a toy pineapple. The vets got to work to free Randy from the toy. “The pineapple didn’t make it, but Randy is back home happily laying in the sun,” they added in the post.

Later, on the request of netizens, they shared a few more pictures of Randy once it was freed. “Looking as handsome as ever! Even without the pineapple, he’s still our cutest patient ever!” they shared in the post.

Both posts have collected hundreds of likes and several comments.

“I have a bearded dragon named Tonka. They have such unique personalities. They get into trouble from curiosity. Good thing he’s not a cat. Glad randy is ok,” shared a Facebook user. “Our dragon was out roaming like she always does, she ran into the dog crate and got stuck! Like she full on thought she would go through the bars to get inside the empty dog crate. Things happen. They’re fast. And people need to stop judging. Most people wouldn’t have even taken then to the vet!” wrote another.

“He just wanted a super cool armoured pineapple hat. I mean who would blame him. I kinda want one too lol,” joked a third.