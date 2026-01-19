Ben Affleck praised for surprisingly sharp take on AI: ‘Actually very intelligent’

Ben Affleck is being praised online for what people are saying is a surprisingly thoughtful and balanced take on the artificial intelligence revolution. During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the American actor challenged the hype around AI and its impact on creative fields like writing and filmmaking. Ben Affleck earns praise for his take on AI during the Joe Rogan podcast. (REUTERS)

The Good Will Hunting actor said that the hype around AI is exaggerated to justify the massive investment and valuations of AI companies.

Ben Affleck on AI “If you try to get ChatGPT or Claude or Gemini to write you something, it's really sh***y. And that’s because, by its nature, it goes to the mean, to the average, and it's not reliable,” said Affleck during his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

He argued that AI is unlikely to produce truly creative or groundbreaking content and cannot replace human creativity in filmmaking. (Also read: 'People are on phones, repeat plot 3-4 times': Matt Damon unmasks tricks Netflix applies to keep you hooked)

He also suggested that the fear that AI will “wipe everything out” or drastically replace work is exaggerated, claiming that some of the hype is driven by investors and companies trying to justify massive valuations and infrastructure costs.

“I think a lot of that rhetoric comes from people who are trying to justify valuations around companies that are like, ‘we're gonna change everything. In two years, there's gonna be no more work.’ The reason they're saying that is because they need to ascribe a valuation for investment,” Affleck opined.