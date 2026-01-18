'People are on phones, repeat plot 3-4 times': Matt Damon unmasks tricks Netflix applies to keep you hooked

Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed a few tricks that Netflix plays to keep viewers hooked to the app. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience with Ben Affleck, Matt shared how the streamer has started asking filmmakers to get characters in movies to speak the plot out loud multiple times, keeping the distracted viewer hooked. Matt Damon attends Netflix's The Rip New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

He also shared how the treatment of action movies has changed.

How Netflix and other streamers are changing movies “The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third,” Matt Damon said. “You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your finale. And now they’re like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.’”

But Ben Affleck seemed to defend Netflix too. “But then you look at Adolescence, and it didn’t do any of that s**t,” Affleck said. “And it’s f** great. And it’s dark too. It’s tragic and intense. [It’s about] this guy who finds out his kid is accused of murder. There are long shots of the back of their heads. They get in the car, nobody says anything.”