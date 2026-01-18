'People are on phones, repeat plot 3-4 times': Matt Damon unmasks tricks Netflix applies to keep you hooked
The Rip, now on Netflix, introduces a new pay model for cast and crew, potentially offering bonuses based on film performance.
Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed a few tricks that Netflix plays to keep viewers hooked to the app. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience with Ben Affleck, Matt shared how the streamer has started asking filmmakers to get characters in movies to speak the plot out loud multiple times, keeping the distracted viewer hooked.
He also shared how the treatment of action movies has changed.
How Netflix and other streamers are changing movies
“The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third,” Matt Damon said. “You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your finale. And now they’re like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.’”
But Ben Affleck seemed to defend Netflix too. “But then you look at Adolescence, and it didn’t do any of that s**t,” Affleck said. “And it’s f** great. And it’s dark too. It’s tragic and intense. [It’s about] this guy who finds out his kid is accused of murder. There are long shots of the back of their heads. They get in the car, nobody says anything.”
About The Rip
Their film The Rip released on Netflix. According to Variety, they have worked with Netflix on a special agreement that could give 'bonuses' to all cast and crew members if the film performs well on the platform.
The move is being seen as a big step, as streaming films usually pay workers a fixed amount and do not offer extra money even if a film becomes a hit. With The Rip, that system might just change.
While speaking to Variety at the worldwide premiere of The Rip in New York on Tuesday night, Affleck opened up about how important he feels the need for a "decent middle wage" is for people who work behind the scenes. He also shared why he and Damon wanted a new kind of deal for the upcoming film.
The Rip follows the story of two Miami cops who find hidden money. The new pay model is being closely watched, as it could influence how streaming platforms treat film workers in the future.