Bengaluru auto passenger captures heartwarming moment of biker riding with kitten on shoulder. Watch

A heartwarming sight on the streets of Bengaluru has won over social media after an auto-rickshaw passenger captured a man effortlessly riding a bike with a tiny kitten perched on his shoulder. The adorable moment, recorded by X user Jassil Jamaludhin, has sparked joy and admiration online. A Bengaluru biker rode with a kitten perched on his shoulder.(X/@JassilJamal)

(Also read: 'Are you safe?': Man stuck on flyover in Bengaluru traffic gets unexpected message from Rapido)

Captured on camera

Jassil, who was taking an auto ride at the time, quickly clicked a picture and recorded an eight-second clip of the duo in motion. Sharing it on X, he captioned the post: “Lol can’t figure how to feel about this but definitely brought a smile.” The video shows the man confidently navigating the road, while the kitten sits comfortably, completely unbothered by the movement.

Watch the clip here:

In response to the viral clip, a user commented, “The kitten must feel so safe with him.” Jassil replied, “I was wondering the same. They rode for a good 10 minutes until their stop.”

Internet reacts with love

The post, which has already garnered over 148,000 views, has left the internet gushing over the special bond between the biker and his furry companion. One user admired the trust between them, saying, “This is the kind of friendship we all need in life.” Another quipped, “Now, that’s what I call a real-life Pokémon trainer!”

(Also read: ‘Hate for Delhi people is quite real’: Reddit user claims Delhiites are seen as ‘rude and uncultured’ in Bengaluru)

A few users, however, raised safety concerns. “Cute, but I hope they are being careful. One sudden brake and things could go wrong,” wrote a concerned viewer. Others chose to focus on the positive, with one saying, “This just made my day! What a lovely sight to witness.”

Another user shared a similar experience: “Reminds me of my cat. She used to sit on my shoulder just like this whenever I stepped out.” Someone else commented, “Pure love and trust—this is beyond adorable.”