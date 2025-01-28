‘Hate for Delhi people is quite real’: Reddit user claims Delhiites are seen as ‘rude and uncultured’ in Bengaluru

A Reddit user’s post about Delhi and Bengaluru ignited a heated social media discussion. The user alleged experiencing hostility from Bengaluru locals during a recent visit. They claimed that, in their opinion, Bengaluru residents often perceive Delhiites as “rude and uncultured.” The post quickly gained traction, sparking a debate as users shared their thoughts and took sides. A Reddit user's post on Delhi and Bengaluru has sparked a discussion on social media. (Unsplash/shalender kumar, Unsplash/passiondroid)

“This doesn't justify the aggressive or rude behaviour but maybe I believe somewhere explains it. Delhi 7 baar udji aur phir se bani hai, kayi naam badle. Indraprastha, Mehrauli, Qila Rai Pithora, Siri, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Ferozabad, Dinpanah, Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi), Dhillika, Dilli aur finally Delhi,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I have recently been to Bangalore and the hate for Delhi people is quite real. We are infamously known as rude and uncultured. Again, not defending the behaviour. Just curious to know your opinion on this subject matter???” the individual added.

What did social media say?

“Ironically as an outsider I was treated like garbage in Bangalore and Pune, cities which have a much better reputation than Delhi. My parents were terrified about sending me to Delhi but other than the odd rude uncle I haven’t met any discriminatory person in Delhi. They might be very straightforward and brutally honest but not keenly aggressive,” shared a Reddit user. Another added, “Delhi is so used to outsiders coming in and settling down that we're used to it. There are no real Delhi natives. Places which have a large native population are the ones where outsiders face discrimination and friction. Same with Bengal. There have been so many different cultures intermingling that Bengalis are chill with outsiders coming in.”

A third commented, “If I see Delhi from a human lens, this city has been through a lot and I hate its guts to take everything in and make it its own. Khud ka koi culture nhi hai lekin sbko apna culture yaha mil jaata hai. I have lived in a good number of cities and I can tell this, I don’t want to live here because of pollution but I love it because Pune/ Hyderabad/ Chennai and Kolkata never felt like home when I lived there, Delhi does feel like home.” A fourth wrote, “But why do the Bangalore (Bengaluru) people hate us?”

