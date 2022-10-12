Home / Trending / Bengaluru eatery stamps samosas to identify filling; impresses netizens

Bengaluru eatery stamps samosas to identify filling; impresses netizens

Published on Oct 12, 2022 06:13 PM IST

A Bengaluru eatery stamped their samosas to identify what filling it had.

Bengaluru eatery stamped their samosas.(Instagram/@shobhitic)
Bengaluru eatery stamped their samosas.(Instagram/@shobhitic)
ByVrinda Jain

Unquestionably, samosas are among India's most well-liked street meals. We cook this delectable Indian snack using a range of ingredients to give our taste buds a diversity of flavours. But an issue that one could run into is identifying the type of samosa when it is prepared. Whatever the filling, samosashave a similar appearance. So, how to solve this problem? Well, a Bengaluru-based eatery has the solution.

In a tweet uploaded by user @shobhitic, he introduced people to stamped samosas through which one can recognise the filling. In the tweet, he wrote, "the real food "tech" innovation in Bangalore" and shared two images of these stamped samosas.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since the user shared about these samosas, many tweeple have liked it and shared their comments on the same. Even the eatery from where @shobhitic bought these samosas replied to him and said, "Thank you, Shobhit, glad you noticed. This solves an important customer problem sustainably - fillings can be identified without breaking the Samosas in case of assorted orders." Another user commented, "This is so cool. When technology met a foodie." A third user added, "This immediately reminded me of a vendor in my hometown who used to ink samosas with ketchup for the same purpose." "WOW, this is cool," said a fourth.

