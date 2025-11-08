Bengaluru HAL Airport's 1950 ATC tower photo goes viral after Delhi's 'modern ATC' faces disruption

A vintage black-and-white photograph of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Bengaluru’s HAL Airport from 1950 has captured widespread attention online after Delhi’s state-of-the-art ATC system suffered a technical disruption yesterday. The image shows a modest but functional ATC tower overseeing several propeller aircraft.(Instagram@Karnataka Portfolio)

The image shared by Karnataka Portfolio on Instagram, showing a modest but functional ATC tower overseeing several propeller aircraft, has sparked nostalgia and admiration for Bengaluru’s old airport infrastructure.

As per the post, despite its simplicity, the HAL Airport’s operations in the 1950s were more efficient, a sharp contrast to the chaos caused by the technical glitch at Delhi’s modern and heavily equipped ATC facility.

A crippling technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday catapulted to complete chaos as over 800 flights faced delays — some by over 12 hours — usurping the plans of thousands of travellers. By afternoon, departure of 313 flights and arrival of 118 flights was impeded by a glitch that authorities call “uncommon… never happened before.”

IGI airport is one of India’s busiest and manages over 1,500 flight movements each day.

Passengers, frustrated with a slew of malfunctions to have ailed IGI airport in the last few months, were left fuming once again – with many wondering if this is how an international airport located in the Capital of a country should function. The issue was finally resolved late evening.