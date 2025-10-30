Bengaluru horror: How dispute over cooking meat during Chhath Puja led to shocking murder case

Chikkajala Police arrested a 49-year-old mason in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his co-worker following an argument over cooking non-vegetarian food during Chhath Puja at a construction site. Thanti, who was observing Chhath Puja, objected to Chauhan preparing meat during the festival.(Pixabay - representational image)

The accused, Radheshyam Chauhan, and the victim, Shambu Thanti, 48, both from Bihar, had been working and staying at Navarathna Agrahara for the past two years, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

Reportedly, Thanti, who was observing Chhath Puja, objected to Chauhan preparing meat during the festival. A heated argument ensued on Sunday night, prompting their supervisor, Surendra Pandit, to intervene and promise to resolve the matter the following day.

Also read| CCTV captures Bengaluru road rage horror: 24-year-old delivery agent ‘murdered’ by couple

On Monday morning, when Pandit could not locate Thanti, other workers checked and discovered him dead with injuries to his face. Chauhan was missing at the time.

He later appeared at the police station and confessed to assaulting Thanti. Chauhan struck and strangled him before delivering further blows with a wooden log, according to the police.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

Also read| Amazon layoff email hits employee as he turns on his phone after landing in Bengaluru

In a separate case, Bengaluru police have registered a case against a man who recorded a violent assault on a woman but failed to report it, even as the attackers were arrested earlier this month.

The disturbing incident took place on September 21 on Avenue Road, where a woman was brutally assaulted in public by Umed Ram, owner of Maya Silks, and his employee Mahendra Seervi. The duo allegedly kicked the woman in the chest and private parts, attempted to strip her, and hurled abuse, for allegedly stealing a bundle of saris the previous day.