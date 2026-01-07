'Bengaluru is not that expensive': 24-year-old breaks down monthly expenses after a year of living alone

The OP further shared a breakdown of their monthly expenses. They explained that they stay in a 1BHK apartment with a roommate, where the total rent is ₹13,000. They pay ₹7,000 as their share of the rent, as they occupy the bedroom, while their roommate uses the hall. The user noted that accommodation is usually the biggest differentiator in people’s budgets, and choosing a reasonably priced flat significantly brings down overall monthly spending.

In a Reddit post titled “1 year of living alone and here are my expenses”, the user wrote that they wanted to put out real numbers because Bengaluru is often labelled as “insanely expensive”. However, they disagreed with the narrative, saying thatit is true only if people allow their costs to spiral.

A 24-year-old professional from Kerala who has completed a year of living alone in Bengaluru has shared a detailed account of his monthly expenditure, saying that the city is “not that expensive” if one exercises control over lifestyle choices.

How much did the OP spend on food, fuel and Wi-Fi? Food, the OP said, accounts for the largest chunk of their expenses. Their daily routine consists of breakfast of four idlis costing ₹62, lunch priced at around ₹100, and dinner in the range of ₹150 to ₹250, averaging ₹200 per day. They also mentioned eating mandhi costing ₹248, about 5-7 times a month. Based on these numbers, the OP estimated their total monthly food bill at around ₹10,800.

In addition, the user shared that they spend about ₹1,000 on scooter fuel and local travel, and approximately ₹4,000 a month on frequent visits to his hometown in Kerala, making roughly two trips in a month.

They added that their Wi-Fi bill comes to ₹500, while water charges, including drinking water cans, add up to about ₹450 per month. A gym membership that costs them ₹4,000 for 7 months works out to nearly ₹570 a month when averaged out. They also budget around ₹3,000 toward miscellaneous expenses such as mobile bills and small, unplanned purchases.

Altogether, the Reddiot revealed that their total monthly expenditure stands at roughly ₹27,300.

According to the OP, Bengaluru’s cost of living varies sharply within short distances. They pointed out that some of their friends living barely 3 kilometres away spend close to ₹45,000 a month, largely because their 1BHK rents are around ₹26,000. They said the jobs and commutes are similar, yet the expenses are vastly different, concluding that the gap is driven more by choices than by the city itself. The user also joked that the simplest money-saving hack is to “sleep till 12 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.”

“Bangalore is honestly not that expensive if you’re in control of your lifestyle,” the user wrote.

Social media reactions The post has sparked a discussion online. “If this is important to you, then good for you. I don't think it has to be that way though. I'm 22F living alone in Bangalore and spend around 70k a month. I spent extra to get a safe and secure apartment, and I like eating clean + gymming. I spend on skincare and haircare. I go out with friends every weekend. I do save 50% of my income but the point is, you only live once. Might as well live a cushy life if you can afford it,” one user wrote.

“To each his own, but feels like such a waste earning so much and living frugally, compromising on accommodation, amenities food and what not. The improvement in mental health with change of life style is a significant factor. I have lived frugally with roommates in my initial days because i had to and now i don't have to, so i know both,” shared another.

“U are very sensible and know how to run a house on a budget..kudos to ur parents on raising u the best way..they must and should be proud of u..all the best,” expressed a third user.

