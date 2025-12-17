Bengaluru man says Delhi NCR air left him spitting blood, wants to return home: ‘I miss Bengaluru’s air quality’

A Bengaluru man’s candid Reddit post describing his deteriorating health amid Delhi’s worsening air quality has grabbed attention on social media. Sharing his experience on the platform, the user said he had been in Delhi NCR for nearly 20 days to attend a wedding and began experiencing alarming symptoms soon after his arrival. A Bengaluru man recalled falling sick during a stay in Delhi NCR.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

“I am here in Delhi NCR for a wedding for the last 20 days and I am spitting blood from mouth and when I blow my nose I get blood, I mean a lot of bloody phlegm,” he wrote. He added that he developed a cold from the day he arrived and that it progressively worsened. “Never have I seen so much blood from my nose in my life so far,” the post read.

Describing daily life in the capital region, the user said, “Going out here in NCR is like breathing gas and I come home with runny nose and blood again just when I thought it was over.” Expressing his longing to return home, he wrote, “I badly want to return to Bengaluru.” He also explained why he chose not to post in Delhi focused forums, saying, “I can’t post this in those NCR subs, it would only get negative replies, better to post here and appreciate Bengaluru than there.”

The post was shared with the title, “I miss Bengaluru and its air quality”.

Take a look here at the post:

Mixed reactions from users

The post quickly drew several reactions from users. One questioned the comparison, writing, “For real? Bengaluru’s AQI is also not good. People around me are coughing and experiencing asthma-like symptoms because of smog. It may not be as bad as Delhi, but we are not much better here.”

Another user said, “Compared to Delhi, Bengaluru may seem better, but in reality, the air quality in the city has been quite dismal over the past few days.”

Sharing a personal sentiment, one commenter wrote, “As someone from Bengaluru living in Delhi, I really miss my hometown.”

Others recounted similar health experiences. “I experienced the same symptoms, but only after a week in Delhi and Agra. I suffered a severe throat infection that took two weeks to recover from after returning to Bengaluru,” another user said.

Some responses were brief but empathetic. “That’s really sad to know,” one user commented. Another added, “When you live in Bengaluru, you do not realise the value of its weather. Visit any other Indian city and you will immediately notice the difference.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)