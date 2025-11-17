Bengaluru techie’s white background request triggers meme worthy Gemini AI edit: ‘Very good’

A light hearted post by a Bengaluru techie has left the internet in splits after Google Gemini’s generative edit delivered an unexpectedly literal result. The user, Aditya Dubey, had simply requested the tool to “Please make the background white,” but what he received instead was a comically cropped floating head placed on a stark white backdrop. A Bengaluru techie asked Gemini AI to whiten a background, but the tool produced an oddly edited image that sparked laughter across social media.(X/@jn_dubey)

A request for a white background turns into a floating head

Dubey shared the before and after screenshots on X, showing his original passport style photograph on the left and Gemini’s interpretation on the right. The AI produced a completely white background, but in the process trimmed away the rest of Dubey’s body, leaving only his head suspended in the middle. He posted the images with the caption, “Very good @GeminiApp,” which quickly set the tone for the playful reactions that followed.

Check out the post here:

Google Gemini responds to the viral moment

The official Google Gemini App account also stepped in to comment on the viral post. It wrote, “We understand your issue, Aditya. Please try rephrasing your prompt with more specific instructions, this can help Gemini respond more accurately. If the issue persists, please send feedback from your device by tapping top right corner initial > Feedback. Hope this helps.”

In response, Dubey replied, “I know da.. just kidding.”

Internet reacts with humour and relatable frustration

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Thankfully garland nahi dala” while another remarked, “Damnnn It just kept your face.” A third user shared, “You probably just need to give it clearer context and more specific instructions” as others kept the humour going. Another joked, “It gave you a haircut instead, awesome!” while two more users wrote, “Cannot stop laughing” and “This is so hilarious” capturing the overall mood of the discussion.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)