Bengaluru tenant shares how flat owner tried to 'trap' him by quietly changing lease terms: ‘Don’t trust sweet landlord'

A Bengaluru tenant has claimed that their landlord quietly increased the notice period in their rental agreement from one month to two months without informing them, prompting a warning to others online. In a Reddit post titled “Don’t trust your ‘sweet’ Bangalore landlord”, the tenant said the change was discovered during the 2026 lease renewal for their Basavanagar flat. The tenant said the change was discovered during the 2026 lease renewal for their Basavanagar flat. (Pexels/Representational image)

“I’ve been a tenant in the same Basavanagar flat since 2022. Never missed a payment, never a complaint. My 2026 renewal just came up, and when I asked the owner if any terms had changed, he literally messaged me ‘No’,” the user wrote.

However, the OP said that after conducting a line-by-line comparison of the new draft with the previous agreement, he spotted a key alteration. “Here is the ‘silent’ trap he tried to set: He quietly changed it from 1 month to 2 months,” the user claimed.

The tenant further alleged that when confronted about the modification, the landlord responded, “I am the flat owner, I will set the rules in the agreement.”

Advising fellow renters to stay alert, the user wrote, “Even if your landlord seems like a ‘nice uncle,’ they are running a business. Compare your new agreement against your old one word-for-word before you sign.”