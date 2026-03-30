Bengaluru woman says husband among victims of phone theft at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs SRH match

A Bengaluru woman has claimed that dozens of mobile phones were stolen during the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru woman alleged organised phone theft at Chinnaswamy Stadium, said her husband lost phone during IPL match. (Instagram/all_about_ritu)

The woman, identified as Ritu Tiwary, shared a video on social media describing how her husband’s phone was stolen during the match and alleged that several spectators faced a similar experience. The clip has since gained attention online and has crossed 296,000 views.

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In the video, Tiwary recounts the incident and warns people attending IPL matches to remain alert. She said, "So it's my request, please be careful with your phones if you're attending an IPL match because yesterday at least 50 to 60 phones were stolen alone from the P3 stand, including my husband's."

She explained that the theft came to light during the interval. "So my husband realized his phone was missing after first innings, when he went to bring us some drinking water. And at the same time, there were lots of people complaining about the same."

FIR filed after complaints at police station According to Tiwary, they initially approached the police present at the stadium but did not receive much assistance. She said, "Now we went to ask the stadium police for some help, but they were least interested. So we went back to the police station where there were lots of people complaining about the same."

She further claimed that an FIR was filed and that suspects had already been detained. "Now we lodged an FIR and they had already caught 10 to 12 kids and they were all minors dressed in jerseys and they also had complimentary tickets."

Tiwary alleged that the thefts appeared to be organised and not isolated incidents. "Now I think this is an organized crime because when I looked up on Google, the same thing happened at the Chennai and Wankhede stadium as well. So this is happening at all the IPL matches."

She added that many of the thefts occurred during the second innings when spectators left their seats briefly. "Most of this thing happened at the second innings when lots of people went out to get some drinking water or some refreshments."

Social media reactions pour in The clip was shared with the caption, "This shouldn’t go unheard because it’s such an organised crime where so many phone’s were stolen and it’s such a breach of trust & security. I request Bangalore Police to take strict action against this and get hold of the belongings and criminals."

Watch the clip here: