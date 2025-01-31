Menu Explore
‘Bhai Manga Le’: Delhi restaurant leaves internet in splits, gets shout-out from Zomato

ByHT Trending Desk
Jan 31, 2025 03:05 PM IST

A Delhi restaurant named 'Bhai Manga Le' went viral on X, garnering over 60,000 views and amusing comments. 

A restaurant in Delhi that gained social media’s attention for its unique name has now received a shout-out from Zomato, one of the biggest players in the food delivery space. The restaurant’s name is “Bhai Manga Le”, which roughly translates to “Brother, please order”. Talk about straightforward!

A restaurant named Bhai Manga Le is creating waves online.(X/@kukreja_abhinav)
A restaurant named Bhai Manga Le is creating waves online.(X/@kukreja_abhinav)

A screenshot of the restaurant’s listing page on the Zomato app was shared on the social media platform X two days ago, where it quickly went viral. “Insane experiments are happening on Zomato,” X user Abhinav Kukreja wrote while sharing the screenshot.

Take a look at the post below:

The post received over 60,000 views and dozens of amused comments in the two days since it was posted online.

“When all marketing has failed and only way to get customers is the desi bro way,” wrote one X user.

“While China is dropping AI models, India is launching this,” another joked.

“They don't do that to target customers; they do it to target influencers like you,” an X user opined.

Zomato reacted to the viral post with a funny question. “Bhai manga liya? (Brother, did you order?)” the official X account of Zomato asked the original poster.

According to Zomato, Bhai Manga Le is located in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area and serves primarily North Indian dishes. Besides its eye-catching name, the restaurant has a 4.3 rating on Zomato based on 532 reviews.

This is not the first time that a restaurant has tried to capture a slice of the market with a funny name. Last year, a restaurant in Thailand went viral worldwide for its name - it was called Thai Tanic, a pun on the luxury cruise liner that sank in 1912.

A couple of years before that, a thread on funny restaurant names went viral on Twitter (it was still called Twitter back then), which included gems like Dumb Biryani and Bhukha Sher.

