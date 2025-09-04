‘Bharat ka Burj Khalifa’: Internet reacts as Noida highrise is shrouded in monsoon clouds

Noida’s Supernova Tower has captured widespread attention online after looking exceptionally striking during the monsoon season. Social media users compared it to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, with one video quickly going viral. A glimpse of Noida’s Supernova Tower during the monsoon left people awestruck.(@vikas_rana888/Instagram)

The video was shared by RV Vikas, with the caption, “Supernova Towers, Noida.”

Supernova's tall structure and modern design stood out against the cloudy, wet skyline, drawing admiration from locals.

The internet was quick to react, with users expressing amazement at the tower’s striking appearance. Many compared it to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, while some joked that we now have a ‘Bharat ka Burj Khalifa.’

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 25, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 1 lakh views.

Internet reacts:

The internet reacted quickly, and mixed reactions poured in as people shared their thoughts on the tower’s striking appearance.

One of the users commented, “Sasta Burj Khalifa".

A second user commented, “I captured this moment too."

Another user, Poli D Sangma, commented, “Itna traffic toh hotai nahi is jaga pe aj keise hogaya.”

Delhi-NCR sees heavy downpour:

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are set to experience more rainfall on Thursday, following orange and yellow alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department for certain areas.

Persistent rains over the past few days have caused the Yamuna River in the capital to cross the 207-metre mark for only the fifth time since 1963.

The overflowing river water reached Delhi’s oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, on Wednesday, forcing operations to be temporarily halted.

According to the weather department's nowcast warnings, parts of Delhi, along with Noida and Ghaziabad, are under a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms.