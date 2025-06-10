Bicycle thief targets Bengaluru residence as viral video shows bold daylight robbery. Watch

A video of a bicycle being stolen from a residence in Bengaluru's HAL 3rd Stage has gone viral on social media. A viral video showed a bold bicycle theft in Bengaluru’s HAL 3rd Stage. (X/@saneyedoc1)

The CCTV footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named ‘saneyedoc’, captures a man entering the premises of a residential property and calmly stealing a bicycle belonging to the user’s tenant. The suspect is seen approaching the house, sitting casually on a stone platform just outside, and discreetly scanning his surroundings to ensure no one is watching. After a few moments, he mounts the unattended bicycle and rides away.

The post was captioned, “A bicycle thief at HAL 3rd Stage stealing my tenant's bicycle.” The video drew immediate reactions online. One user commented, “Why was it unlocked? Remove the kadapa stone platforms or keep plants there. He was sitting and thinking for so long on it :)” To this, the original poster responded, “He just went upstairs to have a break. Yes, not locking was a mistake. The thief must have observed and peeped into my house to ensure no one was around before making his move.”

Check out the post here:

Repeat incidents raise alarm

This isn’t an isolated case. A similar incident was reported earlier in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar locality, where another bicycle theft was also caught on camera. That footage, widely shared on Instagram by user Noor Zahira, shows a man stealthily entering her sister’s house and walking away with an expensive bicycle.

In her post, Noor expressed disbelief at how effortlessly the theft occurred, urging residents in the area to remain cautious. The video shows the thief wearing a cap and surveying the area before slipping inside, grabbing the bicycle, and making a quick escape.