Big dog protects cat, ‘scolds’ tiny pup disturbing the kitty. Watch

A sweet video involving a cat and two dogs was recently posted online. The video showcases one of the dogs protecting the cat from another pooch. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “Kitty has a protective sibling,” reads the caption. The video opens to show a cat and two dogs standing in front of each other. Within moments, the pup is seen approaching the cat. At that moment, the big dog intervenes and ‘scolds’ the little pup.

Take a look at the wonderful video.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 14,300 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some expressed that the big dog teaches the little pup how to behave.

“The older dog is doing his job - training the pup to adhere to the pack hierarchy and learn the rules of the house. Good for him!” posted a Reddit user. “Aww his kind old man eyes at kitty,” expressed another. “Seeing this after a tough week is like having comfort food for your soul. Brilliant!” commented a third. “The Doggyguard,” wrote a fourth.