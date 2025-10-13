‘Biggest Diwali safai’: Woman finds 2 lakh in old 2000 notes hidden in DTH box

As Diwali approaches, homes across India are busy with their annual deep-cleaning rituals. For one family, this routine task turned into an unforgettable surprise. A Reddit user shared how their mother uncovered ₹ 2 lakh in old ₹ 2,000 notes during Diwali cleaning.(Reddit/Rahul_Kumar82)

A Reddit user shared that their mother stumbled upon a hidden stash of ₹2 lakh in old ₹2,000 notes while cleaning an old DTH set-top box.

In a post titled “Biggest Diwali Safai of 2025,” the user wrote, “During Diwali safai, my mom found ₹2 lakh in old 2000-rupee notes… hidden inside an old DTH box probably kept there by my desi dad back in demonetisation times. We haven’t told him yet. And please suggest how to proceed further.” The post also included an image showing neatly arranged stacks of the discontinued pink currency.

The ₹2,000 note was officially withdrawn from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India in 2023, though holders were allowed to deposit or exchange them within a limited time frame.

Internet reacts with amusement

The post quickly gained traction on Reddit, receiving over 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of reactions. Users were both amused and empathetic, offering a mix of jokes and genuine suggestions.

One user commented, “Classic desi dad move — hiding cash in random electronics and then forgetting about it.” Another joked, “Tell him you’ll ‘exchange’ it for him and keep the stash safe forever.”

A third user advised, “You can still try exchanging them at RBI offices, though I’m not sure if the deadline has passed.” Someone else added, “Imagine the dad’s face when he finds out he forgot ₹2 lakh in a DTH box.”

Another commenter quipped, “That’s one expensive set-top box,” while one more wrote, “Forget gold or jewellery, Indian moms always find hidden treasures during Diwali safai.”

Several users also shared similar anecdotes, with one saying, “My mom once found 10k in an old saree cupboard during cleaning. It’s always Diwali magic.”

