Bihar woman frustrated with ‘alcoholic, abusive’ husband marries loan shark: Report

A Bihar woman who allegedly was in an abusive marriage left her husband and then married a loan recovery agent who used to visit her house to collect money. According to NDTV, the couple was in a secret relationship for months before tying the knot. A woman married a loan shark, allegedly after getting fed up with her abusive husband. (Screengrab (X))

According to the outlet, the woman, Indra Kumari, was married to Nakul Sharma in 2022. They were residents of the Jamui district. Reportedly, Sharma was an alcoholic who allegedly used to abuse his wife. She, frustrated with the abuse, both emotional and physical, wanted to end the relationship.

How did the couple meet?

Around this time, Kumari met Pawan Kumar Yadav, reported the outlet. Kumar is a loan shark employed with a finance company. He came to her house to collect money. However, their relationship instantly didn’t blossom into love. It started as a professional meetup. Soon, they forged a friendship, which later turned into love.

Initially, the couple kept their relationship a secret and visited West Bengal's Asansol to spend time together. They remained there for a few days and eventually returned to Jamui. The couple married on February 11 at a temple, an event attended by many.

How did the families react?

The outlet reported that Yadav’s family accepted the marriage, but Kumari's family is against it. They filed an FIR against Yadav, but Kumari refuted their claims, adding that she married Yadav out of her own free will. Reportedly, Kumari’s family has also threatened her new husband, which has prompted the couple to ask for protection from authorities.

A video of their wedding took social media by storm. The clip captured the couple performing the marriage rituals and quickly went viral.