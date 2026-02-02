Billionaire banker Uday Kotak hails Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026: 'Budget for the real economy'

India’s budget for 2026-27, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, drew attention from business leaders across the country. Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts, describing it as a “budget for the real economy.” While noting the overall fiscal discipline, Uday Kotak highlighted the welcome increase in defence spending. (@udaykotak/X)

While noting the overall fiscal discipline, Uday Kotak highlighted the welcome increase in defence spending.

He said the budget appeared to carefully balance the financialisation of the economy with long-term development, aiming to strengthen diverse sectors across India.

“Fiscal discipline continues, but the focus on development and real economic growth is clear,” he added.

(Also Read: 'Holy moly!': Bengaluru CEO reacts to Budget 2026 announcement on Sovereign Gold Bonds) Kartavya framework for development: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a budget aimed at achieving three key responsibilities towards building a developed India by 2047.

In her speech, she introduced a “three-pronged kartavya framework” to shape the government’s economic and social goals.

The three responsibilities focus on boosting and sustaining economic growth, meeting citizens’ aspirations through skill and capacity development, and ensuring everyone has access to opportunities.