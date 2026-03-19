BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warns of AI-driven unemployment: ‘This is a crisis’
The CEO of American investment firm BlackRock has warned that the AI revolution could create a ‘crisis’ for Gen Z employees entering the workforce.
The CEO of American investment firm BlackRock has warned that the AI revolution could create a ‘crisis’ for Gen Z employees entering the workforce. Speaking at BlackRock’s 2026 Infrastructure Summit, Larry Fink said that the traditional life path of getting a college degree and building a stable career may become more difficult.
The 73-year-old said that he’s “worried that when this year’s college graduates enter the workforce, we could see the highest unemployment rate among them in years—even without a recession.”
AI-driven crisis for Gen Z employees
Fink’s central concern is that AI has rapidly changed entry-level jobs. He warned that the advent of artificial intelligence could disrupt many jobs.
“The speed at which AI is changing, we’re not adapting our society fast enough,” he opined. “Really post World War II, the pathway to a white-collar job was a college education, and AI is going to disrupt many of those types of jobs.”
Fink argued that a traditional four-year degree and white collar jobs are just one of the many pathways to success.
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“The key for life for everyone is to find their purpose,” he said. “For some people, their purpose will remain to get a four-year or advanced degree, and they could take that forward—but that’s not going to be the pathway for everybody.”
He also noted that demand is growing in the job market for skilled trades, thanks in part to the growth of AI infrastructure like data centres. The CEO of BlackRock said that AI will also create many jobs, but society currently does not have the bandwidth to fill those roles.
“[AI] is going to create many jobs and we’re not prepared as a society to fulfill those jobs,” Fink said. “And to me, this is a crisis.”
Last week, BlackRock pledged $100 million to skilled-trade programs, partnering with nonprofits and workforce organisations to train 50,000 workers over five years in roles such as electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and ironworkers.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More