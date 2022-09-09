Boy can’t hold back tears of joy after finding out he is going to be a big brother. Watch

Are you an elder sibling? Do you remember how you reacted after learning that you are going to have a younger brother or a sister? This video shared on Instagram may take you down memory lane and remind you of what you felt knowing that you are going to be an elder sibling. The video shows a boy’s emotional reaction to getting to know that he is going to be a big brother.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “He’ll make the best big brother,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the boy sitting with a gift in front of him. Once he opens the gift, he gets to see an ultrasound photo. Almost immediately after seeing the picture, the kid starts getting teary-eyed. And, from his expression it becomes clear that he is overwhelmed with happiness.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 55,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Congratulations Sweetheart, You're going to be a wonderful big brother,” shared an Instagram user. “Adorable,” shared another. “He’s too sweet,” commented a third. “Oh my goodness. Made me cry. What a sweet young man,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?