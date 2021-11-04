Boy tears up while reading letter he wrote for his coach. Watch sweet clip

A video of a sweet moment of interaction between a boy and his coach has now left people emotional. The clip is such that it may warm your heart too.

“A Little Boy Who Loves His Coach,” with this caption, the video was shared on Reddit a day ago. The clip opens to show the boy handing a gift to his coach. He then starts reading a letter. The little one starts by saying “You’re the greatest coach in my life.” What is absolutely emotional to watch is how he tears up while reading the note.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 5,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That grab-hug came from the heart!” wrote a Reddit user. “The second that little boy started crying, so did I,” confessed another. “I got tears in my eyes,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

