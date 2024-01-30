Brain teaser: Can you find the hidden name in this mind-bending puzzle?

A brain teaser that has caught the attention of many on Instagram challenges you to find a hidden name in the question. This puzzle, which was shared by the the page, ‘Kwik Learning’ has left many people perplexed and searching for an answer. Do you think you’ll be able to solve it? This brain teaser was shared on Instagram.

“Can you solve this brain teaser?” reads the caption of the post. The puzzle reads, “There's a woman in a boat. On a lake wearing a coat. If you want to know her name, It's in the riddle I just wrote. What is the woman's name?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle using BODMAS?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has received several likes and many comments. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you determine the number in this puzzle?)

Here’s how people reacted:

Several people said that the woman’s name was “Theresa”.

A second said, "Easy, her name is Sarah."

A third added, "The woman's name is What."

A fourth shared, "Her name is 'What'. The last one is a sentence, not a question as there’s no question mark."

A fifth commented, "It’s There. There (is) a woman in a boat. However I did like the 'what' theory too, but I reckon that is a punctuation error. As it says, 'it’s in the riddle I just wrote' and the what sentence comes after that, not before."