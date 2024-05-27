Brain teaser challenge: Can you tell how many burgers can 10 boys eat in 10 minutes?

Engaging in brain teaser challenges can be an incredibly enjoyable experience. Not only do they encourage you to think in imaginative ways, but they also provide an opportunity to exercise and stimulate your cognitive abilities. If you derive satisfaction from solving perplexing puzzles, we have a brainteaser that is sure to captivate your mind. This particular challenge involves determining the quantity of burgers that 10 boys consume within a span of 10 minutes. Although this may initially seem like a straightforward question, arriving at the correct answer could prove to be quite a formidable task. Can you solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on X by the page "Brainy Bits Hub". This page often shares numerous such puzzles that keep a person engaged. In their latest question, it says, "If three boys can eat three burgers in three minutes, how many burgers will 10 boys eat in 10 minutes?" (Also Read: You’re a puzzle master if you can solve this age-related brain teaser in just five seconds)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the puzzle here:

This brain teaser was shared on May 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2,000 views. The post also has several likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Some even tried to solve it.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "33 1/3. Three boys can eat three burgers in three minutes, so one boy can eat one burger in three minutes. So 10 boys can eat 33 1/3 burgers in 10 minutes."

A second added, "If each boy eats one burger/minute, 10 boys eat 100 burgers in 10 minutes."

A third commented, "Means 1 boy can eat 3 burger in 3 minutes, 1 boy eat 10 burger in 10 minutes, 10 boy eat 100 burger in 10 minutes."

"The picture shows they eat at the same time. So 1 burger in 3 minutes. So 10 boys can eat 3 burgers each in 10 minutes = 30 burgers. I did not count the burgers that weren't finished," posted a fourth.