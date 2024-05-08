 Brain teaser challenge: In 30 seconds, find the value of 89 without using calculator | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser challenge: In 30 seconds, find the value of 89 without using calculator

If you have a hard time solving this problem, we suggest you think outside the box and use your maths skills as well as creative capabilities to find solution.

Do you think you are a maths whiz? If yes, we have a challenge for you that will put your skills to the test. In this brain teaser challenge, you need to find the value of a number. The question poses a number series question. Each number has a value, while one of them doesn't. Your task is to find the value of that digit. Even though this question may seem easy to solve, it can prove to be difficult to solve. So, if you have a hard time solving this problem, we suggest you think outside the box and use your maths skills as well as creative capabilities to find the final solution. (Also Read: Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it?)

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?
This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle "Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles". The question states, "If the value of 22 = 40, 35 = 82, 81 = 97, 43 = 71, 56 = 111, then what will be for 89?" To make this puzzle even more interesting, we are giving you only 30 seconds to solve it. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle? Your time starts now...

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This brain teaser was shared on social media a while ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and posted their answers. Many people said that the value of 89 is "171". An individual even gave an explanation for the solution and wrote, "8+9=17 and 9-8=1 then, 89=171."

What do you think is the correct answer?

Had fun solving this brain teaser? Earlier, another such puzzle had taken over social media. It was shared by this same Instagram page. In the puzzle, you need to find the value of the number 3. Here's the question: "If 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, then what is the value of 3 = ?"

