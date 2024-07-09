Brain teaser: Do you know what this Hubble image shows? Solve the puzzle before the video ends

A video shared on the Hubble Space Telescope's Instagram page has left people scratching their heads. Why? The share shows an iconic picture taken by the space telescope but in the form of a brain teaser. With this post, social media users are challenged to identify the image within 15 seconds. Brain teaser: What do you think is the correct answer to this Hubble puzzle? (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“It's the closest major star-forming region to Earth. It's named after a hunter from mythology. Plus, it's home to four massive, young stars called the Trapezium, which shape this nebula,” reads the caption posted along with the brain teaser on the Instagram page of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Take a look at the video to see if you can solve it:

What did Instagram users say about this puzzle?

“Orion or the hunter ( the nebula ) is very similar to a butterfly which overlapped its wings,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “The Beautiful Orion Nebula.”

A third person added, “Space, I recognized it right away.” A fourth wrote, “Of course everybody knows, Orion nebula. Orion, the greatest hunter of mythology! And his worst enemy is on the opposite side of the sky, scorpion.”

Known as the Orion Nebula, this stellar nursery has been known throughout human history and referenced across different cultures. It is located 1,500 light-years away and is one of the “closest large star-forming regions to Earth.”

What are your thoughts on this Hubble puzzle that went viral? Did you manage to solve it before the video ended?