Brain teaser: If you spot the hidden number in this image, you'll earn a place among the elite solvers

Optical illusions are a fascinating way to challenge your brain while also having fun. These mind-bending puzzles test your observation skills and often leave you scratching your head in amazement. If you're a fan of such brain teasers, we’ve got an intriguing one to share with you today. A tricky optical illusion left users confused.(X/ @Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you solve this mind-bending puzzle, you'll be titled a master of wit)

A hidden number to decode

A new optical illusion shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account, Brainy Bits Hub, has captivated users online. The puzzle presents a pattern with a hidden number concealed within. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Did You See Any Number?"

Take a look here at the puzzle:

At first glance, it may seem like an ordinary design, but as you focus, a number starts to emerge from the intricate patterns. This simple yet challenging brain teaser has sparked conversations, with users sharing their guesses and debating what they see.

A history of puzzles

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has kept its followers on their toes. The account is known for posting riddles and brainteasers that encourage engagement and spark curiosity.

One of their earlier puzzles also gained attention. The riddle read:

"I'm where yesterday follows today and tomorrow is in the middle. What am I?"

(Also read: Only a quick thinker can solve this tricky brain teaser that most people get wrong)

The answer to this clever puzzle? A dictionary! The creative and thought-provoking nature of these puzzles is why the account has garnered a dedicated following.

Why we love brain teasers

Brain teasers like these are not just entertaining but also offer a mental workout. They challenge our perception, improve our problem-solving skills, and keep our minds sharp. Optical illusions, in particular, are great for improving focus and attention to detail.

So, the next time you come across a tricky optical illusion or a riddle, take a moment to solve it. You might surprise yourself with what you discover!