Brain teaser: Is your IQ good enough to solve this puzzle in 10 seconds or less?

Brain teaser: Is your IQ good enough to solve this puzzle in 10 seconds or less?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

We present an intriguing brain teaser that will challenge your creativity and problem-solving skills.

Are you feeling bored with work and in need of a quick break? We have just the thing to help you escape from work for a few moments. Today, we present an intriguing brain teaser that will challenge your creativity and problem-solving skills.

This brain teaser requires you to use your creativity to solve it. (Instagram/@cl_ipm_bba)
This brain teaser requires you to use your creativity to solve it. (Instagram/@cl_ipm_bba)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @cl_ipm_bba. The question reads, “I have keys but open no locks. I have space but no room. You can enter, but you can't go outside. What am I?” (Also Read: Brain teaser challenge: Can you find the code in this puzzle in 10 seconds?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this puzzle here:

This puzzle was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that the correct answer is “keyboard”.

What do you think is the correct solution?

Earlier, another such brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured the question, “Pointing to Manju, Raju said, "The son of her only brother is the brother of my wife. Then, how is Manju related to Raju?”

Can you solve it?

