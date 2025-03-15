Brain teaser: Many are puzzled by this seemingly easy riddle, can you find the right answer?

Brain teasers have long captivated users, offering a mix of fun and mental challenge. These puzzles not only test intelligence and reasoning skills but also provide an engaging way to exercise the brain. Over time, they have evolved into viral sensations, with people eagerly sharing and debating answers on social media. A brain teaser puzzled users on X, asking, "I am a fruit, a bird, and a person. What am I?" (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

If you’re someone who enjoys cracking tricky riddles, then we’ve got a fresh challenge for you!

The riddle that’s got people thinking

A new brain teaser has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Bits Hub. The riddle reads:

"I am a fruit, I am a bird, I am also a person. What am I?"

Users have jumped in with their guesses, with some confidently saying "Kiwi"—a word that fits all three descriptions. Others, however, remain puzzled, debating alternative possibilities in the comment section.

Check out the riddle here:

Another tricky riddle leaves users stumped

This isn’t the only brain teaser making waves online. Another mind-boggling puzzle, shared by the account Brainy Quiz, has left many scratching their heads:

"When I was 22 years old, my sister was half my age. Now I am 50 years old—what is my sister’s age?"

The seemingly simple question sparked a debate among users, with some confidently answering 39 while others second-guessed their math. One user commented, “This one is tricky at first glance, but once you think logically, it’s quite easy!” Another joked, “I need my calculator for this one.”

Why brain teasers remain an internet favourite

The appeal of brain teasers lies in their ability to stimulate thinking while sparking curiosity and debate. They are a fun way to challenge cognitive skills and offer a sense of accomplishment when solved. Social media plays a huge role in their popularity, allowing users to engage, compete, and even argue over possible answers.

Whether you cracked these riddles or not, one thing is certain—brain teasers aren’t going out of style anytime soon!