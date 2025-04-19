Brain teaser: Only those with unmatched logical thinking can solve this mind-boggling puzzle

In today’s fast-paced digital world, brain teasers have become a favourite pastime for those looking to test their logic, sharpen their focus, or simply take a break from routine. These clever puzzles not only entertain but also give your brain a mini workout, making them wildly popular across social media platforms. A tricky brain teaser shared on Facebook stumped users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

A puzzle that’s got everyone talking

This brain teaser is recently shared on Facebook by a page called Minion Quotes. It reads:

"If a farmer has 3 horses, 2 ducks, 1 pig, how many feet are on his farm?"

At first glance, the puzzle seems simple—just count the feet, right? But as with many brain teasers, there’s a twist hiding in plain sight.

Check out the puzzle here:

Doing the maths – or is there more to it?

Let’s break it down.

A horse has 4 feet, so 3 horses equal 12 feet.

A duck has 2 feet, so 2 ducks add 4 more feet.

A pig also has 4 feet, so that’s another 4.

That’s 12 + 4 + 4 = 20 feet.

But wait! The puzzle asks how many feet are on the farm—not just the animals’. This is where many people get tripped up. They forget to count the farmer’s own two feet!

So, adding the farmer’s feet brings the total to 22 feet.

Why these teasers go viral

Puzzles like this one go viral because they tap into our competitive nature and love for clever tricks. Many people rush to answer, thinking it’s just a basic maths question, only to realise they missed a key detail. The “gotcha” moment is what fuels engagement, with users tagging friends and debating answers in the comments.

The fun Is in the challenge

If you’re a fan of these kinds of riddles, this brain teaser is the perfect little challenge to brighten your day—and maybe even stump a few of your friends. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most obvious answers are the ones we tend to overlook.