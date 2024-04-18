Brain teaser: Spot the Air India London office in this Piccadilly Circus photo from the 1960s

An Air India official on Thursday sparked nostalgia by re-sharing the photo of London's iconic Piccadilly Circus from 1965, asking X (formerly Twitter) users to spot the airline's office in the bustling junction. An X user shared a photo of London's Piccadilly Circus from the 1960s. (X/@bo66ie29)

"Spot the @airindia London City Office in this lovely photo," Ronit Baugh wrote on X, sharing the photo posted by a woman named Bobbie.

The vintage photo features London's iconic double-decker buses set against glitzy shopfronts and billboards, including a giant Coca-Cola ad.

Those with a sharp eye could solve the puzzle shared by the Air India official. Hidden behind one of the double-decker buses is the board of Air India, with the airline's name in its classic, older avatar.

The image evoked a sense of a bygone era among X users, with one of them wishing they could go back in time.

“Wish I could step in to that right now,” user Mike Watlin wrote.

Another user said they did not know “London street scenery could be so overly commercialised at that time”.

Air India, founded under JRD Tata's leadership, took its first international flight in 1948, to London Heathrow.