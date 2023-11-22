close_game
Brain teaser: This school-level puzzle can be tricky to solve

Brain teaser: This school-level puzzle can be tricky to solve

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 22, 2023 08:02 AM IST

If you also like to solve brain teasers, we have one for you. Are you up for the challenge?

Midweek is here, and if you’re looking to do something interesting today, how about you try solving a brain teaser? Solving puzzles can be time fun and rewarding. So, if you also like to solve brain teasers, we have one for you. Are you up for the challenge?

Can you solve this?
Can you solve this?

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle Prime Maths Quiz. It features the question, if “5+5 ÷ 5+5”, then what will be the solution for this? The question also has two options. They are- “10” and “11.”

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. What do you think is the correct solution?

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of the Internet. The question states, "If it took 6 people 9 hours to build a barn, how long would it take 12 people to build the same barn?"

Story Saved
