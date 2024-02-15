 Brain teaser: Three cows, two dogs, one cat: How many do you have legs? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser: Three cows, two dogs, one cat: How many do you have legs?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 15, 2024 08:00 AM IST

There are times when we are on a break from work and might want to spend our time doing something else. And if you’re looking to do something productive, we bring you a brain teaser to solve. Are you up for the challenge?

Can you solve it this brain teaser? (Instagram/@kwiklearning)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘kwiklearning’. This page often shares various intriguing puzzles. In their latest question, it states, “You have three cows, two dogs and a cat. How many legs do you have?” (Also Read: Brain teaser: Can you solve this basic probability puzzle?)

This question may seem a bit complex but it has an easy solution. Can you solve it?

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a week ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Here’s what people said:

An individual wrote, "Me? I have two. All those other mammals combined have 24."

A second posted, "I have two legs."

"I have 2, the animals combined have 24. So, I’d imagine the answer is 26," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "To answer the riddle, I have two legs."

